Reports: Cagliari Closing in On Shomurodov Loan

Eldor Shomurodov feels like he should be a tremendous footballer. Blessed with size, pace, and power for days, the 28-year-old Uzbekistani international has all the physical traits and tools to be a devastating presence on Roma's flanks. With that powerful frame and quick first step, there aren't many defenders capable of stopping Shomurodov. However, for various reasons, those traits haven't translated to production.

Purchased from Genoa in August 2021 for €18 million, Shomurodov was Roma's third-most expensive transfer that summer, trailing Tammy Abraham (€41 million) and Marash Kumbulla (€26.5 million). Despite only reaching double-digit goals once in his career, Tiago Pinto felt comfortable forking over nearly twenty million euros for the then 26-year-old, inking the former Rostov and Genoa forward to a five-year deal.

We were pretty critical of the move at the time, and while Pinto may or may not have been off his rocker, he clearly saw potential in Shomurodov. However, for reasons beyond the scope of this article, this transfer has become an utter disaster. While he turned in three goals and four assists in limited action during his first season with the club, Shomurodov spent the first half of last season on the bench before moving to Spezia on loan during the spring.

Roma may be starved for help at forward, but according to reports from Il Tempo, the Giallorossi are prepared to send Shomurdov on loan to Cagliari for the upcoming season. Sky Sports Gianluca Di Marzio threw additional details into the mix, reporting that Shomurodov will move to Cagliari on loan with an option to buy, rumored to be €9 to €10 million.

Shomurodov has reportedly already agreed to personal terms with Claudio Ranieri's club, so he could be wearing Cagliari colors in short order.