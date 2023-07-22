Roma Signs Five Youth Players to New Deals, Including Alice Corelli

After winning the first Scudetto in the club's brief five-year history last season, not to mention landing the Supercoppa and advancing to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, you'd be forgiven if you weren't focused on the far-off future. After all, the bulk of the Giallorosse's talents are at or near their primes, so the present is paramount for Roma, but that didn't stop the club from locking down five of their youngest talents to new deals.

With most of the football world focused on the Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand and Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami, Head of Women's Football Betty Bavagnoli slipped five important signings under the radar yesterday.

Led by Alice Corelli, Roma announced new deals for 21-year-old defender Heden Corrado, 19-year-old defender Elena Battistini, 20-year-old midfielder Mina Bergersen, and 20-year-old midfielder Valentina Gallazzi, the latter three signing their first ever professional football contract.

While we've seen a few of these names already, the real headliner here is Corelli. A 19-year-old Roman, Corelli began her Giallorosse career at the Primavera level in 2018. A fast and powerful forward, Corelli scored 34 goals in her first 30 league matches, helping pilot the club to three straight league titles between 2019 and 2022, earning her first senior call-up along the way.

However, with Corelli buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Valentina Giacinti, Paloma Lázaro, Benedetta Glionna, and Sophie Roman Haug, Roma found a suitable short-term home for Corelli, who spent the 2022-2023 season on loan with Pomigliano.

In 22 appearances, including 10 starts, Corelli scored four goals and provided two assists. She even popped home the goal of the week for this strike against Como in May.

Thanks to her efforts last season, Corelli was named one of the best U-21 players in the league. While she may spend the upcoming season on loan, Corelli is definitely the jewel in Roma's U-23 crown.