Gazzetta: Scamacca's Return to Roma Could Depend on Divock Origi

While the transfer world was abuzz with Gianluca Scamacca's recent trip home to Rome, it turns out the 24-year-old West Ham striker was just in for a quick visit to attend to some personal affairs. But in the social media-driven world in which we live, a kid coming home for the weekend suddenly sets off the transfer alarms.

With Scamacca flying back to London, one would think that would be the end of these micro-updates, but the Gazzetta dello Sport kicked off Sunday morning by weaving some interesting threads together, pulling AC Milan into this sordid mess.

According to a report filed by Andrea Pugliese, Scamacca's path to Rome may depend on a wantaway AC Milan striker. While West Ham reportedly still prefers to sell Scamacca outright, with the Hammers struggling to land their desired target, Chelsea's Armando Borja, they've shifted their gaze toward Milan forward Divock Origi.

If and when West Ham lands Origi, Pugliese believes they'll be open to letting Scamacca return to Roma. And while West Ham still prefers an outright sale, Pugliese believes the two clubs could meet halfway, sending Scamacca to Roma on loan with an obligation to buy based on the Giallorossi qualifying for the Champions League, rumored to be €24 million.

Of all the Scamacca minutiae we've poured through over the past month, this one seems the most plausible, but don't order your Scamacca Roma shirt just yet.

Stay tuned!