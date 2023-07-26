Roma Unveils New Away Kit for the 2023–2024 Season

Roma may be struggling on the transfer market in their desperate chase for Gianluca Scamacca and Renato Sanches, but the club's design and PR teams continue to lead their respective fields. After releasing their new home kits—their first collaboration with Adidas in more than 30 years—to near-universal acclaim, Roma dropped another sartorial bombshell today.

Moments ago, Roma officially unveiled their new away kits:

It’s all in the details.



Find out more about our new away kit!



https://t.co/QyGEgs9Z19#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/WaBjhFLhqo — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 26, 2023

From the official press release:

The kit celebrates the harmony of Rome and its architectural, classical and monumental works. The colour palette used for the kit is inspired by marble, capturing the Capitoline spirit. The “Eternal Future” concept is entrenched in the kit’s design, which is designed for new generations, while storing its roots in the city’s endless history. The jersey’s pattern reflects some of the main elements of Roman architecture through Corinthian stylistic features and mosaics characterized by decorative acanthus leaves and stylised floral motifs. Echoing the glorious Giallorossi past, the design bears the ASR monogram in the centre, a clear reference to the club’s historical tradition. The club logo is displayed on the left side of the jersey’s chest. The opposite side features the adidas logo in carbon gray, matching the traditional three stripes on the shoulders. The jersey, which ends in a dovetail, has a charcoal trim along the sides. An additional detail on the back of the neck further connects the club to its history: the ASR monogram.

That's an awful lot of words to describe a marble-colored shirt, but this kit is definitely a beauty. The full kit, including the shorts and socks, is available for purchase on the official club site.