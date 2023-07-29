Report: Roma and West Ham Agree on Scamacca Loan, Deal to Close Next Week

The moment Tammy Abraham went down with a torn ACL in the final match of the 2022-2023 season, Roma's transfer plans went up in smoke. With the club facing Financial Fair Play sanctions and the English striker struggling to replicate his magical first season, speculation held that Roma would offload Abraham to meet their €30 million FFP threshold.

While Tiago Pinto was able to match that figure through several smaller sales, his manager, the hard-to-please José Mourinho, still needed a new striker to replace Abraham. The Special One may prefer Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, but former Roma academy product and West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca quickly emerged as the Giallorossi's top target.

Scamacca made no secret of his desire to return to the city of his birth, but with West Ham preferring to sell the 24-year-old striker outright, it wasn't long before negotiations hit an impasse; Roma simply couldn't afford to pay top dollar for a striker like Scamacca, at least not in one installment.

But there may finally be hope on the horizon. According to Calciomercato.com, Scamacca will move to Roma on a one-year loan, believed to be in the €4 to €5 million neighborhood, with the Giallorossi holding a €22 million option to buy, based on a certain amount of appearances and/or Roma qualifying for the Champions League.

The option to buy vs. obligation to buy was reportedly the central sticking point in these negotiations, so I'd take those clauses with a grain of salt. Either way, this is tremendous news—Roma finally got their man.

We'll pass along any additional updates, but Calciomercato reports that the deal could close this coming week.

Stay tuned!