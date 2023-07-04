Official: Roma Signs Eseosa Aigbogun

Continuing the summer's theme, Roma added another versatile veteran to their championship mix. After signing plug-and-play veterans Saki Kumagai, Barbara Latorre, and Laura Feiersinger last month, Alessandro Spugna and the Giallorosse added another piece of the puzzle earlier today, signing Swiss defender Eseosa Aigbogun to a two-year deal.

A 30-year-old defender capable of playing multiple roles, Aigbogun arrives in the capital fresh off a five-year run in France with Paris FC, where she played left-back, right-back, center-back, center-mid, left wing-back, and even a few spot appearances at forward. As we said, she's versatile.

On her decision to sign with Roma, Aigbogun was impressed by the spirit of the Giallorosse, saying, "The level of love and passion transmitted by this club is inspiring, I'm grateful for the confidence shown in me and I'm motivated to give my all to help the team reach its targets."

On the surface, Aigbogun provides cover for full-backs Elisa Bartoli and Lucia Di Guglielmo, but her versatility will enable her to float around the pitch, giving manager Alessandro Spugna near limitless lineup options. And with the club vying to defend their league title and looking to repeat (and possibly improve upon) last season's European success, Roma will need multifaceted, pliable players like Aigbogun.

So far, Roma has eschewed the high-upside/high-risk signings in favor of stable, savvy veterans like Aigbogun, Latorre, and Kuamagai. Time will tell if it pays off, but experience and versatility are welcomed traits in any locker room.