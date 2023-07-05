2023-2024 Serie A Schedule Released

Even though we're just entering the throes of silly season, the league office already has its eyes on the 2023-2024 season, which kicks off in little more than six weeks. While Serie A doesn't make a show out of something as simple as releasing the season's schedule, they still tease fans by trickling them out one by one rather than in one go. It's not exactly an NFL-level of showmanship, but it does enough to keep the most ardent fans on the edge of their seat.

So, without further delay, we're happy to pass along Roma's slate of fixtures for the upcoming season (click on the image to see the full schedule):

After kicking off the season with a home match against Salernitana on August 20th, Roma's early season schedule isn't too bad, as they face only one of their nominal top-four competitors (AC Milan on September 3rd) in the first nine match weeks before facing Inter Milan on the road to close out October. As we move into late fall, things get a bit more difficult, with matches against Lazio, Fiorentina, Napoli, Juventus, and Atalanta coming in relatively quick succession. In fact, Roma faces Napoli-Juventus-Atalanta in that exact order...twice!

Some other notable dates:

Lazio (Nov. 12th, Apr. 7th)

Napoli (Dec. 23rd, Apr. 28th)

Inter (Oct. 29th, Feb. 11th)

Juventus (Dec. 30th, May 5th)

AC Milan (Sept. 3rd, Jan. 14th)

So, what do we think? Can Roma take advantage of their soft fall schedule? Are there any trap games hidden in there?