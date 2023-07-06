Official: Roma Unveils New Home Kit, First With Adidas

Always one of the sharpest-dressed clubs in football, Roma has been a bit of a sartorial vagabond over the past ten years. After ditching Kappa at the dawn of the James Palotta era, Roma produced their own kit for one season (the famous Roma Cares kits) before signing a multi-year deal with Nike, whose looks included everything from the simple and clean to the slightly outrageous.

Despite producing exciting looks at nearly every turn, Roma wasn't exactly making a killing off their Nike deal, prompting their brief two-year dalliance with New Balance, who delivered a rather dull range of shirts. While Roma likely made out better financially in that deal, they were able to exploit a loophole in the contract, freeing them to sign with Adidas.

And moments ago, Adidas and Roma officially unveiled their first joint effort.

Featuring the classic Lupetto crest, the new shirt evokes the look Roma sported the last time they linked up with Adidas in the early 1990s, otherwise known as the Barilla era. Leaning heavily into nostalgia is never a bad thing for your first effort, so kudos to Adidas for pulling off a modern update on a classic shirt.

The new kits are available for purchase now on the official club site.