Report: Roma Interested in Brazilian Winger Savinho

With the need for another central midfielder and a striker to replace the injured Tammy Abraham dominating the most recent Roma transfer headlines, there hasn't been much talk about other positions. However, one name has recently sprung up outside the usual Scamacca, Morata, Sabitzer, and Renato Sanches stories. It's that of young Brazilian attacker Sávio Moreira de Oliveira, also known as Savinho. {Editor's note: He also appears as Sávio in certain publications}

Understand four clubs are interested in Brazilian talented winger Savinho on a loan move from Manchester City ✨



Girona are pushing alongside PSV who insist for new loan deal until 2024; also AS Roma and Braga asked for info on Savinho.



Final decision in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/qzPPI7Mf9e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2023

The 19-year-old attacking player was recently on international duty with Brazil at the U-20 World Cup, providing a goal and three assists. Savinho spent last season on loan at PSV, where he split time between the club's first and second-division teams, contributing two goals and four assists across both competitions in 666 minutes.

Savinho is owned by Ligue 2 side Troyes, who purchased him from Brazilian Serie A side Atletico Mineiro for €6.5 million last summer. And it looks like another loan move is in the cards for the talented right winger as he continues his development away from France. Romano reports that PSV wants to renew the loan for another season, while Girona of Spain and Braga of Portugal are also interested in the player.

Romano doesn't detail how serious Roma are in their pursuit of the player—only saying that they asked for information. However, if Roma is genuinely interested in a loan deal for the teenager, he could add another profile to Roma's attack as the club tries to build a deeper squad for Jose Mourinho.

The caveat to any loan deal for Savinho is that Troyes is part of the City Football Group (as is Girona), so any deal would likely have to appeal to Manchester City as well. One thinks the Premier League champions will want to have a say as to where and how one of their brightest talents is nurtured to prepare him for the possibility of an eventual move to the Etihad. And if Romano is on point, a decision could come in the next few days.