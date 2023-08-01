Report: Roma Lose Ground in the Race for Scamacca

As we all know by now, the transfer market can be a fickle beast. Just a few days ago, Bren covered reports suggesting that Roma and West Ham had agreed on a loan deal for Gianluca Scamacca and that the deal was set to be closed this week. Fast-forward to today, and it looks like Roma may miss out on the player entirely.

What once appeared to be a signing that was set in stone is now on the verge of being another gut-punch from Inter to Roma, if recent reports are any indication:

West Ham have rejected Inter’s initial approach for €20m plus add ons for Gianluca Scamacca.



Inter will return with new proposal in the next days, close to €25m package — West Ham asking price is understood to be around €30m.



Scamacca, keen on the move. pic.twitter.com/3CyhWQKDQh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

Gianluca #Scamacca has agreed personal terms with #Inter for a contract until 2028 (€3,2M/year). #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 31, 2023

Between the reports of the two transfer gurus, it would seem Inter is just a transfer fee away from swiping yet another Roma target. As the saying goes, where there’s smoke, there’s fire, so at the very least, Inter is clearly in the lead for Scamacca.

It’s anyone’s guess whether these reports will light a fire under Roma’s proverbial you-know-what and push the club to close the deal before Inter does, but the Giallorossi can ill afford to lose out on this one as the club remains without a Tammy Abraham replacement with the new season just weeks away and preseason well underway.

More updates are sure to come...