 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Roma Lose Ground in the Race for Scamacca

Roma may soon rue their inability to close this one, as recent reports suggest Gianluca Scamacca has agreed to personal terms with Inter.

By BSanti
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

As we all know by now, the transfer market can be a fickle beast. Just a few days ago, Bren covered reports suggesting that Roma and West Ham had agreed on a loan deal for Gianluca Scamacca and that the deal was set to be closed this week. Fast-forward to today, and it looks like Roma may miss out on the player entirely.

What once appeared to be a signing that was set in stone is now on the verge of being another gut-punch from Inter to Roma, if recent reports are any indication:

Between the reports of the two transfer gurus, it would seem Inter is just a transfer fee away from swiping yet another Roma target. As the saying goes, where there’s smoke, there’s fire, so at the very least, Inter is clearly in the lead for Scamacca.

It’s anyone’s guess whether these reports will light a fire under Roma’s proverbial you-know-what and push the club to close the deal before Inter does, but the Giallorossi can ill afford to lose out on this one as the club remains without a Tammy Abraham replacement with the new season just weeks away and preseason well underway.

More updates are sure to come...

In This Stream

Silly Season 2023: Tracking All of Roma's Transfer Rumors, Near-Misses & Actual Deals

View all 63 stories

More From Chiesa Di Totti

AS Roma News 24/7

Loading comments...