Reports in Italy Suggest Renato Sanches Deal Close to Completion

It's been a few weeks since we've checked in on Renato Sanches transfer saga (I think. Who knows at this point? This merry-go-round is never-ending). By now, you're likely familiar with the 25-year-old's story. Once among the most heralded prospects in the game, Sanches' star has gradually diminished over the years to the point where he's been left out of PSG's pre-season program.

Admittedly, part of his decline stems from his litany of muscular issues, but, as the saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure. Despite those injuries, Sanches remains an incredibly talented and multifaceted midfielder, one around whom José Mourinho's midfield can coalesce. Adding Sanches to the likes of Houssem Aouar, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Nemanja Matic would give Mourinho a quality midfield the capital hasn't seen since the days of Kevin Strootman, Daniele De Rossi and Radja Nainggolan—not quite on par, but close enough.

Despite his glove-like fit for Mourinho's football, Roma hasn't convinced PSG to let Sanches walk on the Giallorossi's terms: a loan with an option to buy. However, with the dog days of summer upon us and no other suitors emerging, Tiago Pinto seems to have broken the Parisiens' resolve.

According to multiple sources in Italy, including the awkwardly named SportMediaSet, PSG and Roma are this close to sinching this deal up. SportMediaSet reports that Roma and PSG have agreed to a one-year, one million euro loan for the soon-to-be 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder, with Roma retaining a €12 million option to buy.

SportMediaSet further claims that not only is the deal in place but that Sanches could land in the Italian capital today to begin the onboarding process, barring any, in their words, "incredible last-minute surprises."

For the first time this summer, it seems like Pinto's wait-and-see approach will finally bear fruit. We'll tackle the details of this deal and what Sanches can do for Roma's midfield later, but if he's healthy, this could be a stroke of genius for the Giallorossi.