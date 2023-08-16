Across the Romaverse Podcast, #141: Sanches & Paredes Arrive, Matic Departs & More Marcos Leonardo Drama

The start of the season is almost upon us, but that doesn’t mean silly season is over. In fact, with the transfer window open for another two weeks, don’t expect the rumors to quiet down any time soon. However, Tiago Pinto took a big step this week toward completing the roster by bringing in PSG's Leandro Paredes and Renato Sanches.

We discuss those moves at length, as well as a host of other topics that include:

Nemanja Matic leaves abruptly

Farewell Roger Ibañez

Is Duvan Zapata a good fit?

Tje Marcos Leonardo telenovela continues

Sunday's match against Salernitana

Discussing the season ahead

