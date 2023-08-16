 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Across the Romaverse Podcast, #141: Sanches & Paredes Arrive, Matic Departs & More Marcos Leonardo Drama

With the pending additions of Leandro Paredes and Renato Sanches, as well as Nemanja Matic's surprising departure, Roma's roster is finally taking shape. Listen along as we discuss all the latest transfer rumors.

As Roma Unveil New Signing Renato Sanches Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

The start of the season is almost upon us, but that doesn’t mean silly season is over. In fact, with the transfer window open for another two weeks, don’t expect the rumors to quiet down any time soon. However, Tiago Pinto took a big step this week toward completing the roster by bringing in PSG's Leandro Paredes and Renato Sanches.

We discuss those moves at length, as well as a host of other topics that include:

  • Nemanja Matic leaves abruptly
  • Farewell Roger Ibañez
  • Is Duvan Zapata a good fit?
  • Tje Marcos Leonardo telenovela continues
  • Sunday's match against Salernitana
  • Discussing the season ahead

