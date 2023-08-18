Official: Roma Signs Evelyne Viens

After briefly pausing to enjoy the World Cup in Australia/New Zealand, Head of Women's Football Betty Bavagnoli is at it again, adding another piece to the championship puzzle on the sly. In her typical fashion, Bavagnoli casually added a striker with 33 goals over her past two seasons to an already stacked roster, signing Canadian forward Evelyne Viens to a three-year deal.

Viens, a gold medalist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 5th overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft, has signed with the club through 2026, becoming the first Canadian (and Quebecois) in club history. She arrives from the Swedish club Kristianstad, where she scored 33 goals over two years. Before that, Viens for Paris FC in France and Gotham FC in the NWSL.

"I am really excited to join AS Roma. It is a club with high expectations and I am honored to be part of such a great club. I cannot wait to step on the field wearing AS Roma colors and I want to help the team to win trophies."

Viens arrives in Roma just in time for the club's pre-season program, as the Giallorosse being their title defense. At this point, it's difficult to say where she'll fit in the forward rotation with strikers Valentina Giacinti and Sophie Roman-Haug ahead of her on the depth chart, but when you have a chance to grab a player with her scoring record, you act first and ask questions later.