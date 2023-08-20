A.S. Roma vs. U.S. Salernitana 1919: Lineups & Match Thread

While Roma is certainly not done in the summer transfer market, the start of Serie A waits for no club. José Mourinho’s men could have gotten a more challenging opponent to start off the season, but with Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini unavailable, the squad will definitely not be at full strength for this one. Expect a match that feels closer than it should be, but please don’t burn down the Chiesa because of that.

In terms of who is actually playing today, this match gives Houssem Aouar and Rasmus Kristensen their first starts for the Giallorossi; Andrea Belotti and Stephan El Shaarawy lead the line due to the bevy of suspensions affecting Roma from last season. Our #1 Youth Countdown honoree Edoardo Bove gets yet another nod of approval from the club with his start today, while Diego Llorente starts as well after moving to the club on a permanent basis this summer.

Of note for those of you watching at home and wondering why José Mourinho has been replaced by a man with something close to a mullet: that’s club legend Bruno Conti patrolling the sidelines. While he normally serves as the head of Roma’s youth sector, Conti has offered himself up as an alternate manager for today’s match because of suspensions to Mourinho and assistant manager Salvatore Foti. Conti has some history as Roma’s manager (he was a caretaker manager many moons ago), but that history is dwarfed by his history as a player for club and country. There’s no doubt that Mourinho is essentially calling the shots today, but still, we should all enjoy Conti’s presence on the sidelines.

As always, follow along with us on Twitter (no, I'm not calling it X) @ChiesaDiTotti and in the comments section below.