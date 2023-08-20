Serie A 2023-2024, Matchday 1: Roma vs. Salernitana

Filed under:
Aug 19, 2023, 6:55pm CEST
August 20
Sinners & Saints: Roma 2, Salernitana 2
Andrea Belotti leads the charge, but who else will join him on our list of Saints after Roma's opening day draw with Salernitana?
August 20
Roma 2, Salernitana 2: Belotti Brace Saves the Day
Roma was up. Roma was down. Roma was inspired. Roma was deflated. But through it all, Andrea Belotti shone brightly, rescuing the day with an emphatic and emotional brace at the Stadio Olimpico.
August 20
A.S. Roma vs. U.S. Salernitana 1919: Lineups & Match Thread
Serie A 2023-2024, Giornata I
August 19
Short-Staffed Roma Takes on Salernitana in Season Opener
Even with Mourinho, Pellegrini, and Dybala out, Roma has no excuse tomorrow against Salernitana. They must win.