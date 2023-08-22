 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Across the Romaverse Podcast, #142: Candreva Cancels Out Belotti Brace in 2–2 Draw With Salernitana

Listen along as we discuss Roma’s 2-2 opening day draw with Salernitana, plus some last-minute transfer updates!

Football Serie A Roma-Salernitana Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

After a long and grueling summer, we finally got what we all come here for—an actual Roma match. And like so many matches before, it brought us highs and lows and a result that left us wanting more. But was Roma’s 2-2 draw a glass-half-full or half-empty scenario?

We discuss that and much more in our latest episode, including:

  • Belotti is back
  • Aouar, Paredes, and Sanches impress in debuts
  • Rasmus Kristensen's rough debut
  • Leonardo Spinazzola's struggles
  • Duan Zapata and Marcos Leonardo transfer updates

