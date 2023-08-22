Across the Romaverse Podcast, #142: Candreva Cancels Out Belotti Brace in 2–2 Draw With Salernitana

After a long and grueling summer, we finally got what we all come here for—an actual Roma match. And like so many matches before, it brought us highs and lows and a result that left us wanting more. But was Roma’s 2-2 draw a glass-half-full or half-empty scenario?

We discuss that and much more in our latest episode, including:

Belotti is back

Aouar, Paredes, and Sanches impress in debuts

Rasmus Kristensen's rough debut

Leonardo Spinazzola's struggles

Duan Zapata and Marcos Leonardo transfer updates

