Roma and Chelsea Remain Locked in Lukaku Negotiations, Salary Could Stall Deal

Just a few hours ago, Romelu Lukaku's unexpected transfer to Roma felt like a mere formality. With "reports" (a term we must use loosely here) running rampant that Lukaku had given his blessing to the move, reportedly talking with José Mourinho late yesterday, the Romaverse was buzzing at the thought of the big Belgian striker joining the Giallorossi.

And with good reason. We've decried the club's inability to land a player commensurate with Paulo Dybala's talent, and while he's exactly a spring chicken, Lukaku remains a devastating presence in front of goal. In limited action with Inter Milan last season, the 30-year-old striker netted 14 goals and provided seven assists in approximately 1,900 minutes in all competitions. He's not as sprightly as he was five years ago, but Lukaku is still a world-class striker, a player you move heaven and earth to acquire.

Yesterday, Roma executive Ryan Friedkin and General Manager Tiago Pinto flew to London to close the deal for Lukaku, taking in the Blues match against Luton Town for kicks. While the two sides reportedly made significant progress, Lukaku's future remains in limbo.

According to Sky Sport, the framework of a €5 to €6 million loan is in place, but the sticking point remains Lukaku's salary. Namely, who will foot the bill, and will Lukaku accept anything less than his €10.8 million salary? And, if he reduces his wages, will Chelsea contribute a portion of the reported €7 to €8 million reduced rate?

This leaves the two clubs at a bit of an impasse. Optimism still prevails, but the deal is far from done.

Stay tuned.