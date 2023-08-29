Across the Romaverse Podcast, #143: Roma Falls to Verona, but Lukaku is on the Way!

I often talk about the roller coaster of emotions that come with being Romanisti, and this weekend may have been the epitome of it. We went from Roma falling to Hellas Verona on Saturday before the links with Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku heated up almost immediately after the match, to the point where he may be signed, sealed and delivered today.

It’s another banner signing for the Friedkin Group and GM Tiago Pinto as they navigate the constraints of FFP while trying to build a team fit for Mourinho and capable of qualifying for the Champions League. So, in this episode, we discuss the impending Lukaku signing, what he brings to the table, our expectations, and what it means for Roma.

Plus, we discuss the match. We talk about Rui Patricio and Chris Smalling’s slow starts, players that have stood out so far, and what to expect Friday against Milan. So, sit back, relax (I know that’s impossible when discussing Roma), and enjoy the show.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: