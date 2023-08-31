Official: Roma Signs Romelu Lukaku on Loan From Chelsea

Much like the experience of following the club itself, Roma's entire transfer market was a lesson in extremes this summer. General Manager Tiago Pinto began the summer transfer campaign with a flourish, landing coveted free agents Houssem Aouar and Evan N'Dicka in short order, priming Roma fans for a fast-paced makeover of José Mourinho's sixth-place squad.

But that excitement soon gave way to frustration as the Giallorossi spent weeks failing to pry Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi away from their respective clubs. Roma managed to save face by landing Renato Sanches and Leandro Paredes earlier this month, and as exciting as those moves were, they can't hold a candle to what the club just pulled off.

While the chase may have lacked the intrigue of the club's prior targets, Roma stole the headlines with its latest acquisition, signing superstar striker Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea through June 2024.

Lukaku, 30, arrives in the Eternal City after a chaotic spell that saw the Belgian striker play for three clubs in the past five years, including stops at Manchester United and Inter Milan.

On his decision to leave Chelsea, Lukaku spoke about the excitement and new-found motivation he discovered upon signing with Roma:

"The welcome I've received from this club and its fans has excited me and given me even more motivation to give my all for my new team. As an opponent, I felt the atmosphere of the Stadio Olimpico and felt the warmth of the Romanisti," said Lukaku for the first time as a Roma player.

"It's nice to know I'm a part of it today. I recently got the opportunity to speak with the owners, and I was impressed by their ambition. Now we must work, be humble, and grow game by game. For my part, I can't wait to be available to my teammates both on and off the pitch."

Lukaku, who has scored 280 career goals, took part in his first training yesterday afternoon and will don the number 90 shirt for the Giallorossi.

We'll have more on what this signing means for the club in the short term, how he fits in, and whether or not Roma stands a chance at retaining him at a later date, but for now, sit back and soak it in, Roma fans—this could be a season-changing signing.