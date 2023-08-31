Across the Romaverse Podcast, #144: Chatting Lukaku, Azmoun & Mourinho With Nima Tavallaey

When Roma signed Sardar Azmoun last week, I knew just the person whose brain I could pick to get the lowdown on the Iranian international. Little did I know, after contacting Nima Tavallaey of Sempre Inter and the Italian Football Podcast, that Roma would sign another player whom Nima has seen plenty of over the last few seasons. So, when Roma also signed Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, the idea of a short pod segment on Azmoun morphed into a special episode of Across the Romaverse on both players.

Nima was kind enough to come on and give us some intel on both players, as well as how they fit into a Jose Mourinho-managed side. So, get up to speed on Roma’s two latest signings in this edition of the pod. And be sure to follow all of Nima’s work for more great Serie A content.

