Across the Romaverse Podcast, #140: Marcos Leonardo In and Roger Ibañez Out? Pinto's Performance & Much More!

After months of the same transfer rumors, things have heated up a bit in recent days as Roma continues to search for a new striker. While it looked like Gianluca Scamacca or Alvaro Morata would be leading Jose Mourinho’s line next season, things took a turn when Inter Milan entered the picture, leading Roma GM Tiago Pinto to look towards Santos’ promising young forward Marcos Leonardo.

However, over the course of this summer, Pinto has gotten plenty of heat for not closing deals, particularly the Scamacca and Davide Frattesi deals, which seemed like sure things. But is it his fault?

Listen along as we debate Pinto's performance this summer and discuss the potential addition of Leonardo before we wrap things up by discussing the possible sale of Roger Ibañez.

