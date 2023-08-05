Report: Saudi Arabian Side Al-Ahli Bid for Roger Ibañez

It’s been clear for some time that the key to unlocking Roma’s transfer window is selling a player for big money, with Roger Ibañez always being the most likely candidate. And while it took some time for interest to emerge, clubs are starting to circle with the transfer window soon to close.

It was only this Wednesday that Fabrizio Romano reported that Nottingham Forest lodged a €25 million bid for Roger Ibañez, and just a day later, a new contender has emerged to bid for the Brazilian defender:

EXCL: Saudi side Al Ahli approached AS Roma for Roger Ibañez. Follows official bid submitted yesterday by Nottingham Forest for Brazilian defender



Negotiations are ongoing with both Al Ahli and Nottingham Forest, no time for decision yet. Talks continue. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/Jm99aTaAyZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2023

Per Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli has approached the Giallorossi with a bid for the player. While Fabrizio doesn't mention the size of the bid, we know that Nottingham Forest’s bid was in the region of 25 million euros, so expect a similar figure from Al-Ahli, at least in terms of an initial bid.

It’s well known by this point that Roma’s asking price is closer to the 30 million euro mark. So, while Roger’s sale is still a divisive subject among Romanisti, this can only be good news from Roma’s perspective in that they’re more likely to have their valuation met and, if they’re lucky, see some extra cash thrown in for good measure.

It’ll be incumbent upon Tiago Pinto to use the money wisely should this deal come to fruition, but for now, stay tuned for more updates.