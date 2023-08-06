 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Transfer Updates: Saudi Offer for Ibañez, Arnautovic Says Yes, Marcos Updates & More

A quick hit of transfer updates to get you through your Sunday, including a boatload of Saudi cash for Roger Ibañez, a bogus rumor about Matic and much more!

Brazil v Dominican Republic : Group D - FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 Photo by Marcelo Endelli - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Typically, our Sunday round-ups start with some variation of "It's been a wild week, so let's get you caught up." But with Roma's transfer market at a veritable standstill for the past month, the rumor mill has been anything but wild. Tedious. Inactive. Dull. Monotonous. Uninspiring. Choose whatever SAT word you prefer. This summer's transfer market has been a snooze.

But, with only two weeks before the season begins, Roma is starting to feel the pressure. The depth and breadth of the rumors may be lacking, but there have been several important updates over the past few days, so let's get you caught up!

Saudi Offer for Ibañez Could Reach €35 Million

Saudi side Al-Ahli was late to the Ibañez party, but, in case you hadn't noticed this summer when that Saudi money enters the picture, everything else fades away. While Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa were linked to Roma's 24-year-old center-back, Al-Ahli appears poised to blow them out of the water.

No, it's not a fifty or sixty million Euro offer. Still, with €25 million up front and an additional €10 million in bonuses, Roma can net a healthy profit on the talented but inconsistent Brazilian defender.

Marko Arnautovic Says Yes to Roma

From Alvaro Morata to Gianluca Scamacca to Mauro Icardi to Wout Weghourst, Roma has been connected to virtually every two-bit striker under the sun this summer. While the Giallorossi swung and missed on a few of those names, it appears they have settled on a consolation prize: Bologna's 34-year-old Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Arnautovic, tempted by the prospect of playing in the Europa League, has consented to a Roma transfer. But there's one small problem: Roma has offered €3.5 million while Bologna insists on €10 million.

With precious little time before the season begins and no other viable options at hand, Tiago Pinto may have no choice but to raise Roma's offer.

Marcos Leonardo Saga Drags On

Not many of us had even heard of Marcos Leonardo a week ago, but the 20-year-old Santos forward has become Roma's greatest object of affection. While the two sides seemingly struck a deal last week, Santos director (and former Roma player) Falcao faced a maelstrom of criticism from his fanbase, who perceived Roma's €10 million plus bonuses offer to be a slap in the face—and their complaints were strong enough to force Falcao out of his job.

With Roma set to begin the season against Salernitana two weeks from today, the Corriere dello Sport offers a mini-update. The Giallorossi have reportedly upped their offer to €11 million up front with an additional €7 million in bonuses. However, the sticking point is not the amount (for now) but rather when the payments will begin. Roma is trying to delay the first installment until early 2024, while Santos, naturally, wants the money as soon as possible.

Gianluca Di Marzio adds that Leonardo, via his agents, is pushing hard for the move to Roma and is hopeful that progress can be made in the next few days.

Rennes Reaching for Matic

This is a strange one. Nemanja Matic and José Mourinho have practically been connected at the hip throughout their respective careers, but over the weekend, the 35-year-old midfielder was linked with a move to Ligue 1 club Rennes. The fans were further flamed when Matic was left off the squad list for today's friendly against Toulouse.

But fear not; the club was quick to note that Matic was left behind to recuperate from a minor injury.

They call it silly season for a reason. But fear not; it's almost over... we hope.

