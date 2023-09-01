Roma's Europa League Opponents Confirmed

After losing a controversial final to Sevilla last spring, the Europa League is the furthest thing from many Roma fans' minds. After all, had referee Anthony Taylor awarded Roma a penalty in the 81st minute following what appeared to be a handball on Sevilla's Fernando, the Giallorossi may have won the title (and the free pass to the Champions League) in regular time rather than bowing out in penalties.

Needless to say, Europe's J.V. competition doesn't always elicit positive memories from Roma fans, to say nothing of José Mourinho, who was apoplectic following the final whistle, seeking out the match officials in the tunnels of the stadium to, uh, give them a piece of his mind.

But with Roma stumbling out the gates this season, taking only one point from its first two matches, the club's Champions League lifeline may again rest in winning the Europa League. And earlier today in Nyon, Roma was cast into Group G with a rather interesting set of opponents:

Most exciting team in Group G? #UELdraw pic.twitter.com/b2dTd7A96s — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) September 1, 2023

Joining Roma in Group G are Czech club Slavi Praha, Swiss side Servette, and the delightfully named F.C. Sheriff, who play their domestic ball in Moldova. Group play begins on September 1st, as the 32 teams battle for a chance to claim this year's title in Dublin in May 2024.