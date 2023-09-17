 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Roma vs. Empoli: Lineups & Game Thread

Serie A, Matchday 4

By bren
/ new
AS Roma Training Session Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

While not many pundits were tipping Roma to win the Scudetto this season, with Paulo Dybala back in tow and surrounded by a trio of new midfielders, a rejuvenated Andrea Belotti, and late-summer signing Romelu Lukaku, the Giallorossi were expected to contend for a place in the top four. But, as you're doubtlessly aware, José Mourinho's side has fallen flat on their face so far, taking only one point from their first three matches.

The exact nature of those defeats/draws varies slightly, but the product on the pitch has not been up to snuff, to put it nicely. But with the international break done and dusted, the Giallorossi get back to business with yet another critical fixture: a home tilt against perhaps the only side playing worse than them, last-place Empoli.

The lineups are in, so let’s see if Roma can right the ship!

Lineups

Roma

Empoli

In This Stream

Serie A 2023-2024, Matchday 4: Roma vs. Empoli

View all 4 stories

More From Chiesa Di Totti

AS Roma News 24/7

Loading comments...