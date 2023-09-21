Across the Romaverse #146: Roma Runs Riot Over Empoli, Mourinho Contract Talks & More!

We’re back after an extended break to discuss Roma’s big win against Empoli at the Olimpico. While this episode was recorded before Thursday's Europa League victory, we did find time to discuss José Mourinho's possible contract renewal. Listen along as we discuss those topics before we look ahead to Roma’s match against Torino on Sunday.

