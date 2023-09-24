Torino vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

Although the season is barely a month old, we've already endured 10 months of ups and downs. From the opening-day elation of Andrea Belotti's brace, which was quickly canceled out by Antonio Candreva's own double shot, to the bitter defeats against Verona and Milan to last week's 7-0 romp over Empoli, José Mourinho's men have treated us to a wild ride.
But with two wins on the trot (all comps), perhaps things are starting to settle down for the GIallorossi. After defeating FC Sheriff 2-1 in their Europa League opener earlier this week, Roma will look to keep the ball rolling today in Torino when they square off against the 9th-place Toros.
The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!
Lineups
Torino
Il nostro XI per #TorinoRoma #SFT pic.twitter.com/Y4kVagDkX0— Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) September 24, 2023
Roma
Ecco la formazione scelta da José Mourinho per #TorinoRoma— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) September 24, 2023
DAJE ROMA DAJE! #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/rFmLutQJr4
