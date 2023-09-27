Across the Romaverse #147: Torino vs. Roma Recap, New Kits, Listener Mailbag & More!

Jimmy and I are back with another episode! We start by discussing Roma’s draw in Turin and whether or not it's time to hit the panic button. Plus, we take some of your questions from the message boards, which cover a range of topics from formations to Mourinho's future and much more. Finally, we close by talking about the beautiful third kit dropped by the Giallorossi on Tuesday.

So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show as we take you Across the Romaverse. And be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

