Across the Romaverse Podcast, #145: Pinto's Latest Presser & Listener Mailbag

Recently, Tiago Pinto spilled the beans (no pun intended) on Roma’s summer transfer market and future plans. Listen along as we dive into that before answering your questions!

By ssciavillo
/ new
AS Roma Training Session Photo by Luciano Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

We’re back a few days later than expected due to the Labor Day holiday, so we won’t dwell too long on Roma’s loss to Milan. However, we've still got plenty to talk about. Join us as we discuss Tiago Pinto's transfer market press conference, before jumping into your questions, which covered a range of topics including Rui Patricio's performance, José Mourinho's future, and much more!

So, thanks again for tuning in, and be sure to add any additional comments or questions below!

