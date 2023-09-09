All Signs Point Towards Marcos Leonardo Joining Roma in January

At the end of our transfer market recap roundtable, we asked what areas the club should address during the winter transfer window. While we weren't on the exact same page, most of us agreed that Roma would add some minor pieces to the mix in January. Whether it was another defender or a versatile piece capable of playing multiple roles, Tiago Pinto's most prudent course of action this winter would be to play it safe.

That is unless Roma's pursuit of Santos striker Marcos Leonardo finally bears fruit. Leonardo, a 20-year-old striker from Itapentiga, Brazil, was an unexpected addition to the Roma rumor mill this summer but quickly came to dominate the "news" cycle.

He may not be a household name in Europe, but after scoring 13 goals and chipping in three assists in 2022, Leonardo's ascent up the prospect ladder began in earnest, and with eight goals and two assists in 16 appearances for Santos this season, the secret is out: This kid is one of the best young goal scorers on the planet.

After weeks of back-and-forth negotiations, Roma was left frustrated after Santos continued to move the goalposts, changing the price and structure of the deal seemingly at whim. While the addition of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku pushed the Leonardo story to the back pages, Roma G.M. Tiago Pinto hasn't shaken his fascination with the young Brazilian forward.

And according to the Corriere dello Sport, the path is finally clear for Santos to join Roma this January. Barring any new twists (their words), Santos will jump to Italy this winter, though Santos G.M. Alexandre Gallo's recent comments point towards a smooth landing for Leonardo in Rome during the next transfer window.

If this summer taught us anything, we can't count our transfer chickens before they hatch, but it seems both clubs are finally singing the same tune.

Stay tuned!