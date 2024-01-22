Report: Roma and Fiorentina Discussing Andrea Belotti Swap Deal

Roma may have recently changed managers, but according to Calciomercato.com, the switch from José Mourino to Daniele De Rossi has done little to improve Andrea Belotti's standing with the club. After an incredibly disappointing first season in the capital in which he only scored four goals in 46 appearances (including zero league goals), Belotti rebounded nicely this fall, scoring four goals and grabbing two assists in his first eight appearances in all competitions.

While no one can fault his effort, with only two more goals in his subsequent 14 appearances, Belotti simply hasn't been up to snuff for the Giallorossi this season. However, despite those struggles, Calciomercato.com reports that Fiorentina is growing increasingly interested in the 30-year-old striker, partly because of their issues at the position, with their summer signing M'Bala Nzola scoring only twice in 20 league matches.

With both clubs strapped for cash, rumor has it the two sides are discussing a swap deal for Belotti, one that would see the Viola send either Jonathan Ikone (zero goals in 14 league appearances) or Josip Brekalo (one goal in 11 league appearances) to Roma. However, given their poor scoring records and Roma's lack of depth at full-back, Calciomercato reports that the Giallorossi would prefer full-back Cristiano Biraghi.

This would certainly be an unexpected deal and could potentially leave Roma thin up top, particularly now that forward Sardar Azmoun has been injured on international duty with Iran at the Asian Cup.