Across the Romaverse #161: De Rossi Debuts With Victory Over Verona

Just a week ago, we were here talking in hypotheticals and discussing whether we thought Jose Mourinho would still be on Roma’s bench come February. Then, just hours later, news broke that Roma had relieved the Special One of his duties as Roma manager and club legend Daniele De Rossi was taking over.

Life moves fast in the world of football, and just like with their hiring of Mourinho, the Friedkins quickly showed him the exit door at Trigoria. And before we knew it, DDR was walking back into Trigoria and returning to the Olimpico as Roma’s CT.

In this episode, we discuss Roma’s 2-1 victory over Verona in De Rossi’s first match in charge and some of the things that stood out along the way.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: