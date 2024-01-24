Report: Roma Close to Acquiring Leipzig's Angeliño

Roma may have next to nothing to spend on the transfer market this winter, but what little funds they do have seem pointed towards one specific position: left full-back/wing-back. While Leonardo Spinazzola looks increasingly likely to see out the remainder of his contract in Rome, the club is quietly making moves to reinforce his position ahead of another crucial stretch of matches.

While we discussed the possibility of an Andrea Belotti-for-Cristiano-Biraghi swap earlier this week, that rumor quickly disappeared like so much dust in the wind. However, that hasn't stopped the Italian press from linking Roma with several other options at the position. And with the transfer window closing in approximately 10 days, transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claims the Giallorossi are close to acquiring Leipzig left-back Angeliño.

#Calciomercato | La @OfficialASRoma si avvicina al colpo Angeliño. Accordo trovato con il giocatore, società al lavoro per definire con il Lipsia il prestito con diritto di riscatto. Sorpasso forte sulle concorrenti. @SkySport — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) January 24, 2024

According to Di Marzio, Roma and Leipzig are working on a deal for the 27-year-old Spanish defender, who is currently on loan with Galatasaray. While Di Marzio claims Roma and Angeliño have agreed to personal terms, the Giallorossi and Leipzig are still working on the exact terms of the deal, believed to be a loan with a right of redemption.

While he's not a world-beater, Angeliño is definitely a world traveler, having made stops with Manchester City, New York City FC, Mallorca, NAC Breda, PSV Eindhoven, Leipzig and Hoffenheim before moving to Galatasaray this summer. Despite his nomadic ways, Angeliño is coming off perhaps the best stretch of his well-traveled career, putting up seven goals and 19 assists for Leipzig and Hoffenheim between 2019 and 2023.

Given the club's financial constraints, this is probably the best they can do on such short notice. Still, Angeliño's wealth of experience, not to mention his playmaking prowess, should make the transition to Serie A rather seamless.