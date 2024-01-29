Salernitana vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

After a brief midweek interlude in Saudi Arabia, Daniele De Rossi's Roma side has returned to the peninsula for their Matchday 22 fixture against 20th-place Salernitana. With the three clubs immediately above them on the table (Bologna, Lazio, and Fiorentina) each dropping points over the weekend, Roma has a chance to temporarily leap back into 5th place ahead of the Viola.

The league schedule is at sixes and sevens at the moment, with all but a handful of clubs having played their round 22 matches already, so this potential jump in the standings may only last a few days. Nevertheless, De Rossi and the Giallorossi must approach this match as if it were a World Cup final—too many times this season, we've seen Roma squander chances like this; that cannot happen today.

With a new full-back (Angeliño) nearly cinched up and rumors of Tommaso Baldanzi joining the Giallorossi, De Rossi's squad may look quite different a week from now, but for the time being, he's relying on his lead horses.

Lineups

Salernitana

Roma