Official: Roma Signs Angeliño on Loan

Full-back may not have been Roma's top priority when the January transfer window opened, but with every other full-back on the roster struggling for health or consistency, Tiago Pinto chose to address the position before his tenure as General Manager ends this weekend. While the club wasn't exactly linked to a host of full-backs, Pinto surprised Roma fans by napping Angeliño on loan from RB Leipzig, a player never previously rumored to join the Giallorossi.

Angeliño took a somewhat circuitous route to Roma, seeing his initial loan spell at Galatasaray cut short just shy of an appearance clause that would have required the Turkish club to purchase the 27-year-old left-back. But unexpectedly switching locales is nothing new to Angeliño, whose career has taken him everywhere from Manchester to New York to Malloroca and now to Rome.

Moments ago, the club officially announced they'd signed Angeliño on a six-month loan with an option to buy.

On his decision to sign with the Giallorossi:

“When I heard the word Roma, I didn’t hesitate. Today, I’m proud to be a part of a great club with an incredible history and a team full of champions,” said the defender.

“I’m excited to meet the coach and my new teammates and put myself at their disposal.”

While he's been a bit of a nomad, Angeliño has proven to be an effective playmaker from the left-back spot, racking up an impressive 19 assists across four seasons in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim. As you can see from the graph below, while he's not exactly a defensive dynamo, Angeliño delivers the goods in the final third.

Time will tell where Angeliño slots into new manager Daniele De Rossi's plans, but something tells me it won't be long before he displaces Rasmus Kristensen in DDR's rotation.