Across the Romaverse #162: Roma Climbs the Table After Surviving Salernitana Scare

Two matches and two wins for Daniele De Rossi as manager of Roma. In a fixture that Roma needed to win, the Giallorossi got it done in spite of a slow start. And with the back-to-back wins and some results going their way over the weekend, the Giallorossi find themselves firmly back in the mix for fourth place.

We discuss the victory and plenty more in this one, including:

De Rossi’s possession football

Lackluster first half

Pellegrini’s resurgence

Defensive fragility

Angeliño’s arrival

Will Baldazni follow?

