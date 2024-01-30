 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Across the Romaverse #162: Roma Climbs the Table After Surviving Salernitana Scare

Two matches, two wins for De Rossi, who guided Roma to a nervy 2-1 win over lowly Salernitana on Monday evening. Goals from Dybala and Pellegrini put Roma back in the top-four hunt.

US Salernitana v AS Roma - Serie A TIM Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Two matches and two wins for Daniele De Rossi as manager of Roma. In a fixture that Roma needed to win, the Giallorossi got it done in spite of a slow start. And with the back-to-back wins and some results going their way over the weekend, the Giallorossi find themselves firmly back in the mix for fourth place.

We discuss the victory and plenty more in this one, including:

  • De Rossi’s possession football
  • Lackluster first half
  • Pellegrini’s resurgence
  • Defensive fragility
  • Angeliño’s arrival
  • Will Baldazni follow?

