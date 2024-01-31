Reports: Andrea Belotti Set for Fiorentina Loan Spell

When Andrea Belotti joined the Giallorossi on a free transfer in August 2022, it was heralded as a nearly unprecedented depth move for Roma. While Tammy Abraham remained firmly entrenched as the starting striker, signing a second-choice striker with over 100 Serie A goals to his credit was quite the coup for Tiago Pinto and José Mourinho. With his nose for goal and tireless work rate, Belotti was destined for success in the Eternal City.

However, after a debut season in which he failed to score a single league goal and only four in all competitions, the writing was on the wall: this dream move was anything but. While he managed a slight rebound this season (six goals and two assists), Roma fans were often left frustrated by Belotti.

While there was always a possibility his Roma tenure would be interrupted, if not outright ended, Belotti was useful enough as a backup behind Romelu Lukaku to warrant a spot on the roster. But, according to reports across Italy, the Rooster's time in Rome is coming to a close.

Fiorentina have completed deal to sign Andrea Belotti on loan from AS Roma, here we go — confirmed.



Belotti will travel to Florence later today for medical tests and contract signing.



It’s imminent, new striker for Fiorentina. pic.twitter.com/s1ZZR5ZwIq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2024

According to all the usual Italian sources, Belotti is poised to join Fiorentina on loan for the remainder of the season and will reportedly travel to Firenze today to complete the medical exam and sign his new contract.

It's a rather ignominious end to what was initially hailed as a game-changing transfer, but removing Belotti from the roster could potentially pave the way for Roma's pursuit of Empoli midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi.

Stay tuned!