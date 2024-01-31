Reports: Tommaso Baldanzi to Roma Deal Done

Whatever qualms one may have with Tiago Pinto's tenure as General Manager of AS Roma, give him credit for his much: he's going out with a bang. Hours after closing deals to send Andrea Belotti (Fiorentina) and Marash Kumbulla (Sassuolo) on loan for the remainder of the season, Pinto saved perhaps his best move for last:

AS Roma are closing in on deal to sign Tommaso Baldanzi from Empoli. Agreement at the final stages on loan with buy option clause mandatory.



Fee will be in the region of €15m, final details are being discussed between clubs.



Almost there. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/iEab46ffWC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2024

According to multiple sources in Italy, Roma and Empoli have agreed to a €13 million transfer for 20-year-old midfielder Tomasso Baldanzi. The terms of the deal would see Roma take Baldanzi on an initial €13 million loan with an obligation to buy that could push the deal towards a final mark of €15 million, with Empoli retaining a 20% sell-on clause.

While Baldanzi may not be the final piece to push Roma over the Champions League hurdle this season, as one of Italy's most promising young attacking talents, he'll join players like Edoardo Bove and Nicola Zalewski at the forefront of Roma's next project, one that is rumored to focus on younger, more cost-effective signings.