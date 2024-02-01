Official: Roma Signs Tommaso Baldanzi

With his time as General Manager of AS Roma set to conclude in approximately 48 hours, Tiago Pinto saved arguably the best move of his tenure for last, signing Empoli midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi on a permanent transfer for a relatively paltry €15 million. The 20-year-old playmaker is widely considered one of Italy's best U-23 prospects, one who was linked with all of Italy's major clubs over the past two years—and now he's all Roma's.

After working quickly to close the deal before the deadline, Pinto and Roma officially unveiled Baldanzi to the masses:

| Tommaso Baldanzi



Welcome to the Giallorossi!

#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/LyL6Tevqhq — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) February 1, 2024

“I would like to thank the Friedkin family for strongly believing in me and doing everything possible to bring me to Roma. I feel honoured by the interest that this club and the coach have shown in me, and I hope I will be able to repay their trust,” said Tommaso.

“Training alongside great champions will provide me with plenty of opportunities to observe and learn. I can’t wait until Monday to experience the atmosphere of my new stadium. For my part, I will do my best to help achieve the goals we have in front of us.”

According to sources around Italy, Roma will pay Empoli €10 million upfront with a further €5 million in bonuses payable in two installments, while Empoli will retain a 15% sell-on clause. Either way, it looks like Pinto struck one hell of a bargain for one of the league's top young attacking talents.

Tommaso will wear his customary number 35 with the Giallorossi and should be thrown right into new manager Daniele De Rossi's rotation next week against Cagliari.