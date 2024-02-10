Roma vs. Inter Milan: Lineups & Game Thread

While it may lack the pithy title of Italy's other great derbies, the rivalry between Roma and Inter Milan isn't lacking in history, intrigue, or intensity. Today's fixture, the 205th meeting between the two clubs, won't immediately alter the Serie A table, but it is nevertheless a statement match for Roma.

After replacing José Mourinho with Daniele De Rossi, many fans and pundits were concerned about how such an inexperienced manager would adapt to what was essentially a no-win situation. But somehow, this ill-shaped and fatigued roster has looked reborn under De Rossi's guidance, reeling off three straight wins while playing an incredibly vibrant brand of football.

Of course, De Rossi's tenure coincided with a relatively soft spot in the schedule, but that doesn't take away from the results nor the energy with which Roma has played. But none of that matters today in what is assuredly the toughest test of De Rossi's nascent managerial career.

With league-leading Inter Milan coming to the Olimpico today, De Rossi and the Giallorossi will have their work cut out for them. Still, DDR has banked a lot of goodwill already, and an upset win over first-place Inter could see the Eternal City plastered with murals in his image.

The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!

Lineups

Roma

Inter Milan