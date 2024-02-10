Roma 2, Inter Milan 4: Recap & Match Highlights

With three wins to start his tenure as Roma manager, Daniele De Rossi had the Giallorossi flying high. While DDR has Roma playing an efficient and infectious brand of football, the legendary midfielder has benefitted from a relatively soft spot in the club's fixture list, making today's tilt against league-leading Inter Milan the toughest test of his young managerial career.

Mother nature wouldn't make it any easier on De Rossi either, as the pitch at the Stadio Olimpico was pelted with rain throughout the match. Nevertheless, DDR's team took the initiative early in the match, nearly stealing an early lead when Inter keeper Yan Somer barely parried away Stephan El Shaaraway's curled effort in the first minute. Lorenzo Pellegrini followed that up with a well-placed shot from distance but was unfortunate to see his attempt sail just high of the mark.

The ensuing 10 to 15 minutes would see Roma's energy wax and wane, but despite the rain, the pressure, and the quality of the opponent, the capital club's resolve held firm. However, as is often the case in matches like these, the margins rest in the setpieces. While Roma did well to thwart a 17th-minute corner kick, Romelu Lukaku's headed clearance inadvertently fell straight to Francesco Acerbi at the left edge of the box, with the former Lazio man doing well to place a looped header over Rui Patricio's head at the opposite post.

In the past, Roma may have hung their heads, waiting and waiting for a miracle to appear out of thin air. Instead of relying on false hope, the Giallorossi struck back, using Lorenzo Pellegrini's deadball expertise to level the match, as Roma's skipper picked out Gianluca Mancini with an expertly placed free kick from distance, finding Mancini at the far left post from beyond 20 yards.

Roma and Inter would trade barbs for the next 20 minutes or so, and just when it seemed like the two sides would head into the break level, Pellegrini struck again, this time threading a pass to a streaking El Shaarawy down the left channel. While El Shaarawy's shot initially struck the woodwork, he caught a lucky break when it caromed into the opposite post past a hapless Somer, putting Roma on top 2-1 at the half.

Unfortunately for the 65,000 in attendance (minus the Inter supporters), Roma's good luck wouldn't last. While the Giallorossi did well to battle the elements, not to mention Inter's midfield, their spirits were broken by Marcus Thuram, who ran past multiple Roma defenders to latch onto a Matteo Darmian pass in the 49th minute, effectively taking the wind out of Roma's sails.

Still, with the match knotted at two apiece and over 40 minutes to play, Roma had ample time to regain the lead, but it just wasn't the Giallorossi's night. Seven minutes after he leveled the match, Thuram struck again in the 56th minute, finding space at the near post and more or less forcing Angeliño into an own goal as the diminutive Spanish defender tried in vain to clear the ball, instead seeing it deflect off his heel and into the back fo the net.

That's not to say Roma didn't create any chances at the other end; they just couldn't convert, a fact underscored by Romelu Lukaku's inability to convert a veritable one-v-one against Somer late in the match.

Inter would tack on an insurance goal in stoppage time before walking away with three well-deserved points. Roma fought well in the first half, showing the same spirit as the previous three matches, but in the end, this match was settled by one thing and one thing only: Inter's top players showed up, but Roma's did not.

But, if you're brave enough, have a look at the highlights. The first half was genuinely exciting.