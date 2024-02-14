Probable Formations: Feyenoord vs Roma

Daniele De Rossi will embark on his first European experience as a manager on Thursday evening in Rotterdam. It’s an environment and club that should prove to be a trial by fire for Roma’s new skipper. However, De Rossi is well acclimated to European evenings from his playing days when Roma was consistently qualifying for the Champions League. Knowing the kind of energy that playing two matches in quick succession takes, he’ll likely use that experience as he decides on how to fill in his team sheet.

In his first few matches in charge, De Rossi has had the luxury of no mid-week matches outside of a friendly in Saudi Arabia. That allowed him to play 10 of the same 11 for both Salernitana and Inter Milan. But, with the trip to Holland on Thursday followed by a road match at Frosinone on Sunday, De Rossi knows some rotation will be needed.

“I think we’ll make a few changes. But not just for the Frosinone game, and not just for the importance of the match, but because I have confidence in all my players. I really do – I’m not just saying that. I don’t want to make 10 or 15 changes for Frosinone because it would mess the team up too much and you’d make it very difficult for the new group playing.

“When you have lots of players playing who haven’t spent much time playing together, or when you rotate heavily, the result is often poor to watch. You’re not creating the right conditions for them to perform at their best.

“If we have to change, we’ll change. But we’ll never have 11 players coming in and 11 players going out. Unless it’s a friendly perhaps.”

And luckily for De Rossi, nearly his full assortment of players will be available for both matches, including Bryan Cristante who’s been dealing with a minor back issue.

“Yeah, his back is better. He always has problems a couple of times a season. It’s nothing serious. He’s made the trip with us and he’s able to play.”

With Cristante back, only Dean Huijsen and Rasmus Kristensen, who are not part of the UEFA list, and Evan Ndicka, who is just returning as an AFCON champion, are unavailable for Thursday’s match.

De Rossi didn’t give specifics on who might be swapped out for this one. That being said, one place where there will be a forced change is at center-back, as Diego Llorente will take Huijsen’s spot. We should also see Mile Svilar start in goal after the Belgian took part in Wednesday’s pre match presser.

In spite of Cristante being available to play, this could be a spot to start Edoardo Bove. Starting the young Roman in the midfield would allow Cristante more time to heal. Other than that spot, the other position that De Rossi will have to decide on is left-back. He had the following to say about his two left-backs.

“The decision will depend on several things. Angeliño hasn’t played much in the last few months and he’s played two in a row. Spina is back now and he’s in good shape. I love the fact they’re so different. I love having two left-backs that are so different.

“Apart from one being left-footed and the other right-footed, apart from their build, their running, their shooting ability, they’re very different and I like that.

“When you’re building a team and you have players who play in the same position and can do different things, it’s an advantage because every game is different. That’s one position where we’re well covered. They’re both excellent players so it’s a decision I can take with no worries.

“In any case, it’s not only about their physical condition. I’d like to be able to play them both more often, although both at the same time is a bit difficult.”

Given Angeliño’s limited match minutes this season, we’ll tip Spinazzola as part of the following XI:

ROMA (4-3-2-1): Svilar; Spinazzola, Llorente, Mancini, Karsdorp; Bove, Paredes, Pellegrini; El Shaarawy, Dybala; Lukaku.