Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

Following the most encouraging 4-2 loss that I’ve ever seen, Roma have now headed to the Netherlands to face their rival (?) Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Europa League playoff. While Roma will get the chance to finish this tie in front of the Stadio Olimpico, today’s match is critical for the Giallorossi in the sense that a strong win today would allow for greater rotation in the second leg of this playoff.

Beyond the addition of Mile Svilar to the starting eleven, that means it’s not surprising that Daniele De Rossi has gone with a relatively expected starting eleven. Paulo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku, and Nicola Zalewski lead the attack, with Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leandro Paredes, and Edoardo Bove taking up their usual roles in the midfield. Leonardo Spinazzola has been given yet another chance to impress at left-back despite his poor form throughout this season, and he will be joined by Gianluca Mancini, Diego Llorente, and Rick Karsdorp in the back. With Bryan Cristante still recovering from an injury and therefore starting this match on the bench, I’d expect to see Tommaso Baldanzi, Sardar Azmoun, and Dean Huijsen as likely subs in the second half.

FORZA ROMA!

