Feyenoord 1, Roma 1: Lukaku Header Rescues a Draw for the Giallorossi

With no traveling fans in attendance today, Roma was truly on an island as they faced Feyenoord in the first leg of their Europa League Knockout Round Playoff at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam. Having met three times in the past two years, including the final of the inaugural Europa Conference League finale in May 2022, these two sides aren't strangers. However, Roma's recent managerial change threw a slight twist into this budding European rivalry, forcing Feyenoord manager Arne Slot to adapt to Roma’s new brand of football.

Despite the hostile surroundings and Feyenoord's high press, the Giallorossi weren't fazed as they tried to find an early breakthrough, with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Paulo Dybala taking turns probing the middle of the defense. And those efforts nearly found paydirt in the 17th minute when Dybala found Romelu Lukaku streaking towards the right post. While Lukaku did well to fire off a snapped header under pressure, his attempt was no match for Feyenoord keeper Timon Wellenreuther, who smothered the Beglian's header without batting an eye.

The ensuing 15 to 20-minute block saw both sides struggle to maintain any fluidity, as most passing sequences were exhausted after two or three touches, making for a somewhat stilted match that seemed to run out of gas at the half-hour mark. Despite the lack of fireworks, Roma looked composed and committed to playing the long game against their Dutch adversaries.

Roma wouldn't have another clean look at goal until the 40th minute when Leandro Paredes, taking the feed from the wings, fired a cracking shot from 25 yards out, only to be denied by Wellenreuther's fingertips.

Lukaku would see another header saved by Wellenreuther, this time off a corner from Paulo Dybala, but the Belgian striker was far more engaged in the match than in recent weeks. None of that mattered, though, in the 46th minute when Igor Palxao drew first blood, beating Svilar with a free header at the right post. It was a tough ending to what was otherwise a solid half from Roma, but their poor marking in the box cost them dearly.

Igor Paixao: 46th Minute (Feyenoord 1, Roma 0)

Feyenoord draw first blood against Roma



Their third matchup in three seasons is off to a hot start. pic.twitter.com/u9djlLtriX — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 15, 2024

Second Half

Roma's attacking frustrations continued early in the second half as De Rossi's men struggled to find a crevice in Feyenoord's extremely compact defense. Time and time again, Dybala or Pellegrini would fire speculative balls through the middle, only to be met by a wall of red and white shirts effectively sealing off the middle of the area. Consequently, Roma was forced to swing the ball out wide, flinging crosses into the box, hoping that Lukaku could wrap his head around one and level the match.

Sensing a need to shake things up in attack, De Rossi's first change of the match saw Stephan El Shaarawy enter the match in place of Nicola Zalewski in the 64th minute, who struggled to make a dent against Feyenoord's wide defenders.

After seeing every shot and every probing through ball swallowed by the Feyenoord defense for the first hour of the match, Roma finally found a breakthrough in the 67th minute.

Romelu Lukaku: 67th Minute (Feyenoord 1, Roma 1)

Romelu Lukaku LOVES scoring in the #UEL pic.twitter.com/qS1J5mBfXX — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 15, 2024

There is nothing too fancy going on here, but great job by Lukaku to stoop down and flick Spinazzola's header toward the opposite post. It wasn't the most thunderous header of Lukaku's career, but his touch on this was sublime, giving it just enough mustard to settle into the back of the net at the opposite post.

With approximately 10 minutes left to play, De Rossi decided to play it safe, making a defensive substitution and swapping out Rick Karsdorp for Zeki Celik. De Rossi would then bring Bryan Cristante and Tommaso Baldanzi into the mix for the final five minutes plus stoppage time.

Thanks to a flurry of changes and a few injury stoppages, the officials tacked on seven added minutes to the end of this match, the first of which nearly saw Feyenoord steal a late win when Luka Ivanusec's free-kick cracked the woodwork, sparing Roma another late defeat.

In the end, neither side could take advantage of those seven minutes, sharing the spoils this evening and setting up what promises to be a tense affair next week in Rome.