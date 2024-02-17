Roma Face Frosinone, Their Other Local Opponent, In What Could Be Tommaso Baldanzi’s First Start

We’re getting back to the point in the season where Roma’s penchant for going deep in multiple competitions might take a toll. I will always want Roma to fight hard in any European competition they qualify for, whether that is the Champions League, the Europa League, or the Europa Conference League. European nights are what convinces many a player to join a new club, and the moment that Roma returns to the Champions League is the moment when (barring Financial Fair Play) more and more quality players will want to join the Giallorossi.

Still, without thoughtful rotation, Thursday night matches can make it harder for Roma to win Sunday night matches, leaving Roma in an unfortunate no-man’s-land of “good enough to go deep into a European cup competition, poor enough that they can’t do that and consistently achieve a top four place in Serie A.”

Tomorrow’s match against Lazio-based Frosinone will be a good chance to see if Daniele De Rossi is able to rotate thoughtfully during these more challenging weeks. If he can rotate, and if he can secure the three points against a mid-table side while also setting up the Giallorossi for victory in their second leg against Feyenoord, I’ll be that much closer to believing in his ability to be Roma’s manager for the long haul.

What To Watch For

Tommaso Baldanzi’s First Start

A key player in Roma’s ability to fight and win in multiple competitions during the second half of this season will undoubtedly be Tommaso Baldanzi. Everyone knows he’s an incredibly talented attacking midfielder, and many believe that he has the potential to become an Italian Paulo Dybala. Yet Daniele De Rossi has been wise to slowly but surely bring Baldanzi into the side, giving him substitute appearances as opposed to throwing him into the deep end with a start against the likes of Inter Milan.

Reports suggest that Baldanzi’s acclimation time has run its course, though, with DDR set to hand the Italy U-21 international his first start tomorrow. If Baldanzi is able to impress against Frosinone, it will do wonders for Roma’s ability to juggle the Europa League and Serie A deep into May.

For starters, it will give Paulo Dybala the chance to truly rest during whichever match of the week is less significant; considering how his form has recently declined, resting those legs could do him a world of good. Beyond that, though, a good performance from Baldanzi in his first Roma start will bode well for his ability to become a key part of the starting eleven in the long term.

If he doesn’t, it won’t be the end of the world for me, but one needs only look at Patrik Schick’s time in Rome to understand how easy it is for even the most talented wunderkind to ride the pine if they don’t impress immediately.

Can Lorenzo Pellegrini Keep the Good Times Rolling?

Fortunately for Tommaso Baldanzi, tomorrow, he will likely have a creative partner in the midfield who seems to be rediscovering his best form. Prior to José Mourinho’s sacking, Lorenzo Pellegrini had been having one of his worst seasons as a starter in recent memory, struggling to find the net or even the right pass to make to set up a goal. Part of this could have been down to Paulo Dybala taking on a good chunk of what was normally Pellegrini’s creative duties, but regardless, the arrival of Daniele De Rossi seems to have brought back the Lorenzo Pellegrini of old; the one who can find the net just as easily as he can set up a goal, the one who always seemed to be just shy of double-digit goals and assists each season.

I’m hopeful that the good times can last for Pellegrini; his involvement in both of Roma’s goals against Inter suggests that the Italy international isn’t just preying on small sides during this resurgence, which bodes well for his ability to continue impressing. While he’s become a controversial player among Romanisti (in part because he’s a captain who doesn’t have the innate talent of either Francesco Totti or his new manager), I think every Roma fan can agree that the Giallorossi are at their best when Pellegrini is performing at his best. Another goal or assist for him tomorrow would do wonders to prove that Lolo isn’t just experiencing a new manager bump.

Roma’s Goalkeeper Conundrum Continues

On the opposite end of the form spectrum, man, is it hard to be remotely optimistic about Roma’s goalkeeping corps at the moment? It’s obvious that the Giallorossi will be looking for a new starting goalkeeper in the summer, with a bevy of names including Alex Meret and Wladimiro Falcone already being linked to the club despite there being no man sitting in the General Manager’s chair — at least, not yet.

For now, Romanisti simply have to be satisfied with Rui Patricio and Mile Svilar. For my money, neither has been particularly impressive between the sticks this season, so it looks as if Daniele De Rossi has decided to continue starting Svilar in Europe and Patricio in Serie A. I’ll cross my fingers that Patricio can end his time in Rome on a positive note by leading one of Roma’s strongest center-back corps in recent memory to some clean sheets. Do I think that will actually happen?

No. But I can hope, can’t I?

Match Details

Date: February 18th

Kickoff: 18:00 CET/12:00 EST

Venue: Stadio Benito Stirpe, Frosinone