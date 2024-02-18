Frosinone vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

Just as it was through the majority of José Mourinho's tenure as Roma's manager, any fixture, no matter the prestige of the opponent, is worth its weight in gold. With the club perpetually in a four or five-team race for Italy's final Champions League place, they cannot afford to overlook any opponent, especially not when the team directly above them on the table, Bologna, handled their business this weekend.

Still, despite the importance of today's road tilt against 14th-place Frosinone, Daniele De Rossi was expected to make a couple of key changes to his lineup, most notably the inclusion of midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi from the jump.

Baldanzi, acquired late in the January transfer window, has been billed as the club's long-term replacement for playmaker Paulo Dybala but has thus far, in his brief time with the club, been a late-game substitution. But today, the 20-year-old prodigy earns his first start for the Giallorossi and should be eager to stake a claim for a more important role under De Rossi.

The lineups are in, so let's see what this kid can do!

Lineups

Frosinone

|



Gli undici Leoni scelti da mister Di Francesco#FrosinoneRoma pic.twitter.com/osdEBoaibe — Frosinone Calcio (@Frosinone1928) February 18, 2024

Roma