Roma Overcomes Frustrating Frosinone Side in 3-0 Win

Daniele De Rossi may claim to be a disciple of former Roma manager Luciano Spalletti, but based on his lineup tinkering for today's fixture against Frosinone, we can't help but see a little of Claudio Ranieri in De Rossi. With his club once again facing the multiple-matches-per-week gauntlet that occurs whenever European and domestic schedules co-mingle, De Rossi made several key changes to his lineup today, including Tommaso Baldanzi's first start for the Giallorossi.

But DDR's tinkering didn't stop there. After an impressive showing in goal against Feyenoord last week, Mile Svilar was once again given the gloves ahead of veteran keeper Rui Patricio, while attacking trio Stephan El Shaarawy, Romelu Lukaku, and Sardar Azmoun raised more than a few intriguing eyebrows. On the surface, Lukaku should have anchored the attack, allowing Azmoun and SES to buzz around the edges and fly into vacant spaces, but it didn't exactly go according to plan.

Intriguing though it was, De Rossi's new-look lineup sputtered in the opening phases of this match, struggling to escape Frosinone's pressing and looking disjointed in transition and attack. Due to this, Roma conceded three setpieces to Frosinone in the opening eight minutes but was fortunate to avoid any genuine threats.

Somewhat surprisingly, Roma's struggles carried through the bulk of the first half. Even when Eusebio Di Francesco called off the dogs, preferring a more lenient pressing approach, De Rossi's side struggled to transition from defense to attack, seeing their counter-attacks sputter after two to three touches.

Making matters worse, despite dominating the possession battle, Roma conceded seven shots on goal through the 25th minute, with Mattias Soulé coming dangerously close to drawing first blood for Frosinone. Fortunately for the Giallorossi, Mile Svilar made a miraculous save, diving to his right and just denying Soulé with the tip of his fingers.

#Svilar fenomenale!

Dopo il miracolo in Europa League, ecco anche la parata dell’anno in Serie A! #FrosinoneRoma pic.twitter.com/nHbTMaqrPz — Andrea Pelagatti (@AndreaPelagatti) February 18, 2024

Svilar would pull Roma's feet from the fire once more in the 32nd save, making a mad-dashed save from his knees with a swarm of Frosinone players circling the penalty area. Roma caught a lucky break here as Kaio Jorge's follow-up attempt was blocked, but they would have been down 1-0 without Svilar's quick thinking and sound positioning.

With Roma seemingly struggling in all facets, the breakthrough came from the most unlikely sources...

Dean Huijsen: 38th minute (Frosinone 0, Roma 1)

HUIJSEN TAKES IT FROM THE HALF WAY LINE TO SCORE FOR ROMA pic.twitter.com/IGqdGKY8Ud — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 18, 2024

I mean, what can you say? With the attack struggling, Huijsen picked the ball up at the midfield stripe, saw an opening, and just went for it, carrying it up half the pitch and deking the final defender before curling it inside the far post—beautiful stuff from the Dutch phenom.

Frosinone would test Roma a couple more times before the halftime whistle, with Svilar making another key save, but the two sides headed into the break with De Rossi's side up one-nil thanks to Huijsen's heroic goal.

Second Half

Owing to Roma's lack of fluidity, De Rossi made a pair of changes to start the second half, swapping out Romelu Lukaku for Lorenzo Pellegrini and Diego Llorente for Huijsen, who, despite his miracle goal, had a few shaky touches in defense. With Lukaku on the bench, De Rossi appeared to opt for a false-nine look. Baldanzi and Pellegrini ostensibly ran the show, with Azmoun and El Shaarawy remaining in the wider areas.

Despite these changes, the beginning of the second half was reminiscent of the first: Frosinone harrying Roma as they tried in vain to build from the back and then pouncing on loose balls and counter-attacking opportunities to keep the Giallorossi on the back foot. It was an incongruous start when you consider the talent disparity, but credit EDF with hatching a solid gameplan; this approach, while dangerous, was working to a T for the former Roma player and manager.

In fact, Roma would have to wait until after the 60-minute mark for their first clean look at goal in the second half, a slicing effort from El Shaarawy that swerved just a bit too much over the bar and into the stands.

De Rossi's second change would see Zeki Celik come in at right-back for Ramsus Kristensen in the 67th minute, perhaps indicating a more defensive posture for the final 20 minutes.

Or not...

Sardar Azmoun: 73rd Minute (Frosinone 0, Roma 2)

Fresh off an impressive AFC Asian Cup with Iran, Sardar Azmoun scores his second Serie A goal of the season for Roma pic.twitter.com/jyIERHmACG — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 18, 2024

After a well-struck long-range effort from Bryan Cristante, Azmoun walked right into a gimme goal, seizing on Stefano Turati's rebound and immediately slotting it home to pad Roma's lead, putting the match to bed in the process.

A two-goal lead is undoubtedly more sound than a one-goal lead. Still, Roma caught a lucky break in the 78th minute when Tommaso Baldanzi seized the initiative, driving into the area, firing a shot in traffic, and provoking a handball from Frosinone defender Caleb Okoli. After a quick VAR check, Leandro Paredes converted the penalty to put Roma up 3-0.

But the good times didn't end there. Shortly after Paredes' PK stroke, De Rossi made his final change of the match, swapping out Baldanzi for Houssem Aouar and, most notably, giving Chris Smalling his first appearance since September, bringing the English defender in for Angeliño.

And that was that. After three minutes of stoppage time, the final whistle blew with Roma bagging all three points.

Final Thoughts

Top marks to EDF for devising a game plan meant to disrupt De Rossi's attack before it got off the ground. Time and time again, we saw a swarm of yellow shirts around the Giallorossi's 18-yard box as Huijsen, Mancini, Kristensen, and Angeliño struggled to build from the back. For large swaths of the match, Frosinone was dominant, outshooting Roma by an eye-popping 18 to 3 margin in the first 45 minutes.

But thanks to Huijsen's heroic effort late in the first half and several crucial saves and claims from Svilar, Roma managed to weather the storm before tacking on two insurance goals in the second half.

As with everything early in his tenure, this match should serve as a lesson for De Rossi as he navigates the finer points of the job on the fly. However, thanks to his lineup tinkering, DDR managed to find rest for several key players ahead of next week's double dip against Feyenoord and Torino.

Up Next

Roma welcomes Feyenoord to the capital for the decisive second leg of the Europa League Knockout Round playoffs on Thursday before welcoming Torino to the Olimpico on Monday the 26th.