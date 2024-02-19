Report: Juve Values Huijsen at €30 Million

Yesterday's 3-0 win over Frosinone was noteworthy for several reasons. With three positive results in his first five road matches (2W, 1D), Daniele De Rossi has seemingly reversed a troubling trend in which Roma wilted on the road under José Mourinho, who managed only six positive results (3W, 3D) all season long. Second, Mile Svilar likely settled Roma's goalkeeping controversy by turning in a stellar seven-save performance in the club's clean-sheet victory and should be in line for two starts next week against Feyenoord and Torino.

While that's all well and good, the marquee moment in yesterday's win was undoubtedly Dean Huijsen's 38th-minute goal, a slaloming run through the heart of Frosinone's midfield and defense. After slicing through a sea of yellow shirts, Huijsen put the last defender on skates before dropping the ball inside the far post; a sensational goal for any player, let alone a teenage center-back.

That goal may have papered over an iffy defensive performance from the 18-year-old Dutch phenom, but it reportedly has Juventus seeing green, with Calciomercato.com claiming that Juve now value Huijsen at a full €30 million—nearly double the amount bandied about after Huijsens last standout performance.

Roma may have taken Huijsen on a dry loan out of necessity (they simply needed bodies in defense), but the ease with which he's taken to De Rossi's tactics has many Giallorossi supporters clamoring for the club to hammer out a permanent deal with Juventus. The sick irony is that the better Huijsen plays, the more expensive he becomes and the more suitors he's likely to draw across Europe, putting Roma in an extremely disadvantageous position.

But, if his first month in Rome is any indication, Huijsen has the goods and can be a legitimate building block for any team in Europe.