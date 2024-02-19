Across the Romaverse #165: Strong Second Half Sees Roma Past Frosinone, Feyenoord Next

Roma continued its good run of form with a win over regional rivals Frosinone on Sunday. Old skipper Eusebio Di Francesco’s new side gave the Giallorossi all they could handle, but some tactical changes by Daniele De Rossi proved to be decisive. The win was De Rossi’s fourth in five league matches in charge of the Giallorossi, who now sit sixth in the league table.

That victory followed a hard-fought 1-1 in Rotterdam on Thursday against Feyenoord in the Europa League playoff round first leg. Now, Roma’s attention can turn back to the Dutch side as De Rossi will look to win his first European knockout tie as a manager.

In this episode, we break down Roma’s victory over Frosinone and look ahead to Thursday’s EL match. Some key talking points include:

Svilar claiming the #1 goalie spot

Huijsen’s performance

De Rossi’s holding himself accountable

Second half changes

Feyenoord Preview

