Can Roma Go the Extra Mile With Svilar?

Ah, Roma and its goalkeepers. A history even more fascinating than the Middle Ages, the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, or the band lineup of Guns N' Roses. There is a fine line between genius (Alisson) and madness (Goicoechea), surprises (Julio Sergio) and disappointments (Pau Lopez), wasted talent (Curci), and washed-up older men (Olsen).

OK, now raise your hand if you immediately want to include Rui Patricio in that last department. While I was initially satisfied with Patricio this season, these last couple of weeks had me screaming at my TV more than I wanted. At 36, Rui is entering his final year(s) as a professional football player. And it doesn't look like it will be one with a happy ending in Rome. His last dance may be the most painful one to watch.

While Rui was Mourinho's main man between the sticks for three seasons, you have felt a breath of fresh air since Daniele De Rossi entered the fray. New ideas, new formation, new mentality. And an overhaul in the goalkeeper hierarchy. It's like breaking up with someone after it becomes a dull and boring affair.

It looks like our Belgian boy Mile Svilar has won the battle, as he's now started two (soon three) consecutive games. While the Feyenoord game was OK, his MOTM performance vs Frosinone showed us exactly what he is capable of. And that's a world of difference from his predecessor in style and substance.

Daniele already mentioned he wants to clarify the goalkeeping position, and Svilar has undoubtedly gained the boss's trust, especially after Frosinone. It's not the first time Roma had to switch goalkeepers when in dire straits, and most of the time, it actually turned out just fine. Even better than expected.

Doni to JSB, Wojciech to Alisson, Olsen to Mirante, Pau Lopez to Fuzato. It's not like Roma got worse after handing the gloves to the second or even third keeper. And perhaps Svilar is the most talented one of all (next to Alisson, of course) in a long time.

I must admit, as a Belgian, it's hard to talk about fellow countrymen without getting biased. Radja is one of my favorite players of all time, and I had high hopes for Vermaelen, too (hey, I make mistakes; I'm not perfect). These days, we're spoiled with Belgian NT top scorer Lukaku upfront and the resurgence of Svilar.

Now, the million-dollar question: can Roma make a late Champions League push with Svilar as the number one keeper? I say, why not? There's already a break with Mourinho's old Roma, and Svilar is just one of many players enjoying life under De Rossi (Pellegrini, SES, and Paredes, among others). If it ain't broke, don't fix it, but Roma under Mourinho was broken. And someone had to fix it. Swapping Rui Patricio with Svilar was one of those unavoidable interventions.

Now, the billion-dollar question: should Roma keep Svilar after this season if he keeps this up? Rui's gone anyway, giving the new Director of Sport more time to focus on other needs. Financially, it could provide Roma a breather instead of splashing €15 or 20 million on another new guy. Let Mile gain valuable experience until June, so he'll be 100% ready for 2024-2025. Bring in a cheap veteran Serie A keeper ala Mirante or De Sanctis as his vice.

Who knows, with Roma's luck concerning second-choice keepers, he could turn into prime Buffon if he replaces Svilar.